Netflix Orders Seasons Three, Four of ‘Narcos’

In the wake of season two’s launch Sept. 2, Netflix has ordered seasons three and four of hit drama Narcos. The first two seasons featured 10 episodes apiece of the Colombian drug trade drama.

Gaumont International Television produces the series.

José Padilha (Elite Squad,RoboCop) and Eric Newman (Children of Men) continue be executive producers. Speaking at the TCA press tour in Beverly Hills earlier this summer, Newman said the show can continue for the foreseeable future. “There’s a reason why we call the show Narcos and not Pablo Escobar,” he said. “There are other drug dealers and alliances that are formed against Pablo. There are a multitude of stories we can tackle.”

Seasons one and two are available for Netflix members to stream in Ultra HD 4K.

Netflix does not share ratings for Narcos and its other series.