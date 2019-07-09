Netflix Orders Season Two of ‘The Society’

Netflix has ordered a second season of teen drama The Society. Season two arrives in 2020.

The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. They find their newfound freedom both fun and dangerous. As they struggle to figure out how they got there and how to get home, the teens must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

Chris Keyser will return as showrunner. He executive produces the show along with Marc Webb.