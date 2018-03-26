Netflix Orders Season Three of ‘One Day at a Time’

Netflix has ordered a third season of comedy One Day at a Time. There will be 13 episodes in the new season, arriving in 2019.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show for Netflix. Executive producers are co-creators/co-showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, Norman Lear, Michael Garcia and Brent Miller

The cast includes Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Toblowsky, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz.

Netflix describes the series as a “reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear sitcom,” which ran from 1975 to 1984.

The newer show “follows three generations of a Cuban-American family sometimes-reluctantly cohabitating and navigating the ups and downs of life,” says Netflix. “A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the ‘help’ of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante. Through a contemporary lens, One Day at a Time offers a glimpse at what life looks like, in good times and bad--and how those around you somehow make it all worthwhile.”