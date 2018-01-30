Netflix Orders Season Four of ‘Fuller House’

Netflix has ordered a fourth season of comedy Fuller House. Part one of season three started in September, while the second part kicked off on Netflix Dec. 22.

Fuller House is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television. Bob Boyett and Jeff Franklin are executive producers.

The show is a spinoff of Full House, which aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and was created by Franklin. Recently widowed veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller, played by Candace Cameron Bure, lives in her childhood San Francisco home with sister Stephanie Tanner, who is played by Jodie Sweetin, and D.J’s best friend Kimmy Gibbler, played by Andrea Barber. The women support one another with their careers, parenting and relationships.

Bob Saget and John Stamos are in the cast too.

The Tanner childhood house also features D.J.’s three boys—awkward 13-year-old Jackson, neurotic 7-year-old Max and baby Tommy Jr.—and Kimmy’s feisty teenage daughter Ramona and her not so estranged ex-husband Fernando.