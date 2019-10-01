Netflix Picks Up Season 4 of 'Stranger Things'

Netflix has ordered a fourth season of Stranger Things and inked series creators and show runners Matt and Ross Duffer to a multi-year overall deal with the company.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The third season of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix July 4, 2019. No premiere date for season four was given.

A Netflix Original Series, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers executive produce the series with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen from 21 Laps Entertainment as well as Iain Peterson.

Related: Netflix Snags Global Streaming Rights to 'Seinfeld' Starting in 2021

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIiDY4WA0oo[/embed]