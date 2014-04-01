Netflix Orders Pablo Escobar Drama ‘Narcos’

Netflix continues to beef up its originals slate, ordering a drama Narcos, which centers on Pablo Escobar and the Medellin Cartel.

The series is from director Jose Padilha and Gaumont International Television. The series has already tapped Brazilian film star Wagner Moura to play the title character, reuniting with his Elite Squad director (Padilha).

“Jose and Wagner together created one of the most sophisticated and chilling portraits of criminality and official corruption ever in their Elite Squad movies,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Their version of the Escobar saga will be like nothing ever seen before.”

Narcos will be executive produced by Padilha, Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Carlos Bernard and Chris Brancato. The ten-episode debut season will soon begin filming in Colombia with the series premiering in all Netflix territories in early 2015.