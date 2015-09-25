Netflix Orders New Season of ‘Black Mirror’

Netflix has agreed to air 12 new episodes of the well-received drama series Black Mirror. Netflix has commissioned House of Tomorrow to produce the episodes as a Netflix original series. Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, who executive produced the first seven episodes, will continue to be executive producers and showrunners. Brooker has started writing; the new episodes are scheduled to begin production in late 2015 in the U.K.

"It's all very exciting--a whole new bunch of Black Mirror episodes on the most fitting platform imaginable,” said Brooker. “Netflix connects us with a global audience so that we can create bigger, stranger, more international and diverse stories than before, whilst maintaining that 'Black Mirror' feel. I just hope none of these new story ideas come true.”

The premiere date has not yet been set.

“Charlie has created a one-of-a-kind series with an uncanny voice and prescient, darkly comedic vision. We’re tremendously proud to bring Black Mirror to our members as a Netflix original series,” said Cindy Holland, VP, original content, Netflix.

Each standalone episode is a “sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia,” said Netflix.

House of Tomorrow is part of Endemol Shine Group.