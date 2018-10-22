Netflix Orders More of Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchantment’

Netflix has ordered another season of Disenchantment, the animated Matt Groening comedy series that debuted Aug. 17. The first season had 10 episodes.

“The misadventures continue,” said a tweet from @Disenchantment, which promised new episodes in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The series is set in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where there is a hard-drinking princess named Bean, her feisty elf pal Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. The trio encounters ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and other oddball humans.

Abbi Jacobson voices Bean, Nat Faxon plays Elfo and Eric Andrew handles Luci.

Groening’s television work includes The Simpsons and Futurama.