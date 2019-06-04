Netflix Orders More ‘Dead to Me’

Dark comedy Dead to Me has been renewed, meaning a second season is coming on Netflix. Liz Feldman created the show, which debuted May 3.

Dead to Me is about two women who become friends after their husbands died.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are in the cast. Applegate plays Jen, who is determined to solve her husband’s hit-and-run murder. Judy, played by Cardellini, is an optimistic free spirit. The two meet at a support group and become unlikely friends.

Feldman will be showrunner and executive producer in season two. The other executive producers are Jessica Elbaum from Gloria Sanchez Productionsand Will Ferrell and Adam McKay of Gary Sanchez Productions, along with Christie Smith and Christina Appelegate.

CBS Television Studios produces the show.