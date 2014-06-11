Netflix Orders ‘Magic School Bus’ Update

Netflix is partnering with Scholastic Media on an updated version of the classic animated children’s series The Magic School Bus, the two companies announced Wednesday. Netflix has ordered 26 episodes of the Scholastic-produced The Magic School Bus 360°, scheduled to premiere in 2016.

The original series, which premiered in 1994, followed a group of school children who explored science with their teacher Ms. Frizzle aboard a magic bus. In 2013, Netflix acquired exclusive SVOD rights to the original series in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America.

“Scholastic Media is a powerhouse creator and producer of top-quality programming for kids and families and its flagship series like The Magic School Bus, Clifford The Big Red Dog and Goosebumps have been huge hits on Netflix in all our territories,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix. “We’re thrilled to expand our relationships and to be the first-run home of The Magic School Bus 360°, introducing a whole new generation to Ms. Frizzle and her hijinks.”

The new CG-animated series will be executive produced by Scholastic Media president Deborah Forte, who has also produced Clifford the Big Red Dog,WordGirl, Goosebumps and the upcoming Astroblast.