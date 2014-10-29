Netflix Orders Live-Action ‘Richie Rich’

Netflix has acquired AwesomenesTV’s half-hour comedy Richie Rich. The live-action series will bow on Netflix in the U.S., Canada and Latin America in early 2015.

Richie Rich follows the adventures of the world’s richest kid, who made his money by inventing and selling green technology.

The series stars Jake Brennan (Dark Skies), Joshua Carlon, Jenna Ortega, Lauren Taylor, Kiff VandenHeuvel and Brooke Wexler.

The 21-episode series is executive produced by AwesomenessTV’s Brian Robbins, Shauna Phelan and Joe Davola. Tim Pollock and Jeff Hodsden serve as executive producers and showrunners.