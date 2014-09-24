Netflix Orders Kid Series ‘Popples’

Netflix is bringing back Popples.

The streaming service announced Wednesday morning it is partnering with Saban Brands for a new series based on the 1980s toy line, ordering 26 episodes slated for late-2015.

“Saban Brands has made history producing iconic and globally recognizable kids shows like Power Rangers, Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation and the new Julius Jr. series,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer. “We are excited to expand the relationship we enjoy together around the world with the launch of Popples as a new Netflix original series for kids.”

Originally introduced in 1985, Popples made their debut with a successful toy line followed by what became a very popular Saturday morning television show.