Netflix Orders Up ‘Green Eggs and Ham’

Netflix has ordered a 13-episode helping of Green Eggs and Ham from executive producers Ellen DeGeneres and Jared Stern.

Green Eggs and Ham, which is based on Dr. Seuss’ 1960s book of the same name, is set to premiere globally in 2018.

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content, rhymed in the release, saying:

“We think this will be a hit

Green Eggs and Ham is a perfect fit

for our growing slate of amazing stories

available exclusively in all Netflix territories.

You can stream it on a phone.

You can stream it on your own.

You can stream it on TV.

You can stream it globally.”

Jeff Kleeman, Mike Karz and David Dobkin will executive produce alongside DeGeneres and Stern, who is adapting the series.

Green Eggs and Ham comes from A Very Good Production, A Very Good Production, A Stern Talking To and Gulfstream Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Warner Bros. Television will distribute the series.