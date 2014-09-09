Netflix Orders First Unscripted Series

Netflix has given a greenlight to its first original scripted series. The digital service has ordered Chef’s Table, from filmmaker David Gelb. Each episode of the six-part series, scheduled to premiere in 2015, will look into the life and work of an accomplished chef.

“We want to continue to support the best in non-fiction storytelling,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP, original documentary and comedy, Netflix. “While some stories are best told as feature length films, others, like Chef’s Table, greatly benefit from being able to communicate their story in a multi-episodic fashion. We’re fortunate to have the flexibility to match the story with the best format.”

The series will be directed by Gelb, Andrew Fried, Brian McGinn and Clay Jeter. Gelb, Fried and Matt Weaver of Boardwalk Pictures will executive produce with McGinn.

Netflix has recently been expanding the types of original programming it offers. In August, the digital service announced that it had ordered its first French series, Marseilles.