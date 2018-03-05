Netflix Orders Fifth Season of ‘Black Mirror’

Netflix has renewed sci fi anthology series Black Mirror for a fifth season. Charlie Brooker created the show, which looks into technology and how it affects modern life. In Netflix’s words, Black Mirror “explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

The show premiered on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom late in 2011. In 2015, Netflix ordered new episodes, with House of Tomorrow producing. Brooker and Annabel Jones were on board as executive producers.

At the time, Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix, called Black Mirror “one-of-a-kind series with an uncanny voice and prescient, darkly comedic vision.”

Seasons one through four all stream on Netflix.

Netflix did not share how many episodes will run in season five, or when it will debut.

Black Mirror: San Junipero won two Emmys in September for Netflix.