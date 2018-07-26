Netflix Options Rights to Phil Knight’s ‘Shoe Dog’

Netflix has optioned the rights to the book Shoe Dog, written by Nike founder Phil Knight. Frank Marshall will produce the film alongside Knight. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are writing the screenplay.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be making Shoe Dog with Phil Knight, one of the world’s business icons and a great storyteller. Phil created a brand and a company that became much more than the swoosh,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film group. “Through innovation, passion, and trial and error, Phil created something that became a part of our culture. We can't wait to share that with the world.”

Shoe Dog was published in 2016.

“I look forward to working with my friend, the great Frank Marshall, in bringing my story and the story of Nike to the screen,” said Knight. “I have been gratified by the reception my book has received and think that we can explain my journey and the story of Nike to an even larger audience in collaboration with Netflix.”

Marshall’s films include Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Sixth Sense. He and Knight met during the production of Back to the Future.

"Ever since our collaboration on BTTF and being a runner myself, I’ve always been fascinated by Phil's story and how the company came to be,” said Marshall. “It's an amazing tale about what the path to success really looks like, with its mistakes, struggles, sacrifice and even luck. It’s about how a company can grow with the right people, dedication, a belief in the power of sport and a shared mission to build a brand that would change everything.”