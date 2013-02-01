Netflix Offering Freeview of 'House of Cards' Premiere for One Month

In a sampling strategy straight from the playbook of premium

cable networks, Netflix starting Friday is making the first episode of

political drama House of Cards available for free to anyone in its

territories around the world for one month.

The first episode of the first season is available at netflix.com/houseofcards.

Netflix reportedly spent $100 million to secure the rights to House of Cards,

outbidding cable networks including AMC Networks and HBO.

"The creative team in front of and behind the camera

have delivered a riveting 13-chapter narrative that we're proud to present to

Netflix members today," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in

a statement. "By offering the first episode for free, including to non-members,

we are opening up this fascinating world for everyone to see and are confident

they'll want more."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.