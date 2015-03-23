Netflix to Offer Chris Tucker Stand-Up Special
Netflix will debut actor and comedian Chris Tucker’s first full length stand-up comedy special in July.
The special, Chris Tucker Live, will premiere on Netflix July 10 and will feature the actor’s on-stage act as he discusses his experiences from childhood to Hollywood, said Netflix officials.
“Chris Tucker is a true global movie star and a one-of-a-kind talent whose remarkable energy, delivery and original style make him one of the funniest comedians of our time,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.