Netflix Names New Showrunners for 'House Of Cards'

Netflix has promoted House Of Cards senior writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese to showrunners of the political-themed series, the OTT streaming service said Friday.

The two writers replace former showrunner and series creator Beau Willimon who recently left the show after four seasons. The fourth season of the series premieres on Netflix March 4.

Both Pugliese and Gibson joined the series in its third season.

