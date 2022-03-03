Netflix Names Marian Lee CMO, Replacing Bozoma Saint John

Netflix promoted Marian Lee to chief marketing officer, replacing Bozoma Saint John, who held the post for two year.

Lee joined Netflix in 2021 as VP of marketing for the United States and Canada.

Bozoma Saint John (Image credit: Mara Darasaw)

"Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked at fashion and media brands. When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader, who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.” said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer

“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Sarandos said. “She has attracted world class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”

Before Netflix Saint John was CMO at Endeavor. She also held senior marketing positions at Uber and Apple Music.

Also: Netflix Cuts Out the Middleman, Ramps Up Digital Editorial Staff to 'Tell Its Own Stories'

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” Saint John said. “ It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”

Lee came to Netflix from Spotify, where she was VP and co-head of music.

“Netflix is an incredible brand with the best content and creative teams in the world,” lee said. “I am confident our most exciting work is ahead of us and I am honored to lead this best-in-class global marketing team into the future, and continue to connect our incredible series and films with audiences around the globe.” ■