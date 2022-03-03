Netflix Names Marian Lee CMO, Replacing Bozoma Saint John
By Jon Lafayette published
Lee had been VP of marketing for the U.S. and Canada
Netflix promoted Marian Lee to chief marketing officer, replacing Bozoma Saint John, who held the post for two year.
Lee joined Netflix in 2021 as VP of marketing for the United States and Canada.
"Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked at fashion and media brands. When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader, who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.” said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer
“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Sarandos said. “She has attracted world class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”
Before Netflix Saint John was CMO at Endeavor. She also held senior marketing positions at Uber and Apple Music.
Also: Netflix Cuts Out the Middleman, Ramps Up Digital Editorial Staff to 'Tell Its Own Stories'
“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” Saint John said. “ It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”
Lee came to Netflix from Spotify, where she was VP and co-head of music.
“Netflix is an incredible brand with the best content and creative teams in the world,” lee said. “I am confident our most exciting work is ahead of us and I am honored to lead this best-in-class global marketing team into the future, and continue to connect our incredible series and films with audiences around the globe.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.