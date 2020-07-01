Netflix Hires Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer

Netflix has named former Endeavor executive Bozoma Saint John as its chief marketing officer.



Bozoma Saint John at SXSW in 2019 via YouTube.

Saint John replaces Jackie Lee-Joe, who had served as the streaming service’s CMO since September 2019. Saint John comes to the streaming service from sports-based company Endeavor, where she also served as chief marketing officer.

Prior to Endeavor, Saint John worked in consumer marketing and branding positions at Apple Music and Uber, respectively.

Saint John is the first African-American to break into Netflix’s top executive team, according to the streaming service.

“Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone. As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, in a statement.