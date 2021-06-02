Netflix Poaches Spotify's Co-head of Music, Marian Lee Dicus

Netflix has poached Marian Lee Dicus, Spotify's global co-head of music, to lead its marketing efforts in the U.S. and Canada, Netflix has confirmed.

Armed with a VP title, Dicus will report to Bozoma Saint John, the high-profile marketing exec who Netflix named CMO last year.

The New York-based Dicus had been with the top subscription music streaming service since 2013 and had prior career stops at Conde Nast and PwC.

Former Nickelodeon and Nike executive Shelly Gillyard, Netflix's VP of U.S. marketing since joining the company in March, will report to Dicus, as will Jonathan Helfgot, a former Fox executive, with the SVOD service since 2018, and promoted to VP of original films marketing last year.

“Marian is an exceptional marketer, with a diverse background of experiences from which she brings a unique and intuitive approach to strategic and creative marketing," said Saint John, in a statement.

"Shelly has a spectacular track record of driving conversations; and now with her expertise, she’ll be able to give us a fresh and vibrant perspective on all the elements of our marketing channels that will amplify our series business," the statement added. " Jonathan has been an excellent and consistent leader within our film team. He is well-respected by his peers and has abundant enthusiasm for the future — that’s a winning combination. I couldn’t be more excited to have this team lead our U.S. marketing team as we go forward.”