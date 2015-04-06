Netflix Nabs Ricky Gervais Film ‘Special Correspondents’

Netflix continues to snatch up film projects. The streaming service has landed the distribution rights to Ricky Gervais’ Special Correspondents.

The comedy stars Eric Bana as a struggling New York-based radio journalist, whose arrogance and decadent lifestyle has hindered his career. With his job on the line he fakes front line war reports. Gervais, who starred on Netflix’s short-lived series Derek, will write and direct the film.

“Having shaken up the TV industry, Netflix is about to do the same to Hollywood. It’s great to be part of the changing future,” said Gervais. “Ted Sarandos is the new Godfather of entertainment and he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

The film is a co-production between Bron Studios and Unanimous Entertainment.