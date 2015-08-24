Netflix Makes Mobile Video Deals in Japan

Netflix said that SoftBank and other leading mobile providers in Japan have agreed to integrate the big video streamer into their service when Netflix launches in Japan on Sept. 2.

Netflix, which has 65 million subscribers, has been ramping up its international operations.

In Japan, plans will cost between $5.38 a month for a single standard definition stream and $11.99 a month for up to 4 steams of 4K video.

SoftBank customers will be able to sign up for Netflix at Softbank Shops, electronics retailers, via the SoftBank Webs and call centers. The monthly Netflix charge will be added to their bills.

SoftBank will also begin pre-installing the Netflix app on its smartphones.