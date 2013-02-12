Netflix Launching First Kids Series With DreamWorks Animation

Netflix is creating its first original series for kids with

DreamWorks Animation, to be based on the studio's upcoming summer movie Turbo.

Turbo: F.A.S.T. (Fast Action Stunt Team) will debut

on the streaming service in December. In addition to the TV series,

Netflix users will gain streaming access to DreamWorks' films beginning with

the studio's 2013 releases.

In theaters July 19, Turbo is a 3D comedy about an

ordinary snail who, after a freak accident gives him the power of super-speed,

tries to compete in the Indianapolis 500. Turbo: F.A.S.T. will pick up

where the movie leaves off.

"Families love Netflix, so creating an original series

for kids was a natural for us. And we're doing it in a big way by adapting Turbo,

this year's DreamWorks Animation summer tentpole movie," said Ted

Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix.