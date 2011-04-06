Netflix Lands 'Mad Men' Syndication Deal

In a multiyear deal, Lionsgate has licensed the first four seasons of its Emmy Award-winning series Mad Men to be watched instantly by Netflix members starting July 27, with additional seasons being added annually after they complete airing on AMC.

Netflix, under a separate agreement with Lionsgate, also has had the rights to stream the first four seasons of Mad Men to customers in Canada since last September.

Last week Lionsgate announced a new three-year agreement with Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner to continue as showrunner. Mad Men will return to AMC for seasons 5 and 6 with the expectation of a seventh season as well; the fifth season is to premiere in early 2012 instead of this summer because of the protracted negotiations.

"Mad Men has been and continues to be a representation of TV at its best and Netflix is proud to be the syndication home for this acclaimed series," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "This deal secures long term instant access to an iconic show for Netflix members for years to come."

