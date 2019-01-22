Netflix Joins MPAA

Netflix, whose online streaming success has been viewed by some Hollywood notables as a threat to the in-theater motion picture experience, is the newest member of the Motion Picture Association of America.

MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin, explained the welcome mat, saying he was "delighted the company had joined the fold.

MPAA describes itself as the "global trade association that advocates on behalf of the film and television industry," though it could add "online content" to that list.

Related: Netflix Could Lose 9% Of Subs to Price Hike: Study

“All of our members are committed to pushing the film and television industry forward, in both how we tell stories and how we reach audiences," he said. "Adding Netflix will allow us to even more effectively advocate for the global community of creative storytellers, and I look forward to seeing what we can all achieve together.”

Netflix takes its place alongside Disney, Paramount, Fox, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros.

"Joining the Motion Picture Association further exemplifies our commitment to ensuring the vibrancy of these creative industries and the many talented people who work in them all over the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.

Netflix has become a big investor in original content.