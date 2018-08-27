Netflix Inks Deal with Author Coben

Netflix has ironed out a multi-year exclusive overall deal with author Harlan Coben. As part of the deal, Netflix will work with Coben to develop 14 existing titles and future projects, including his upcoming novel Run Away, into series and films.

Coben will be executive producer on all projects.

“Harlan’s page-turning crime novels are beloved by readers around the world,” said Erik Barmack, VP of international originals at Netflix. “We are excited to continue our partnership with him and develop his suspenseful thrillers into global Netflix originals.”

Coben has 30 novels to his name, and has sold over 75 million books, according to Netflix. His Netflix series are Safe, which premiered earlier this year, and the French series No Second Chance.

"I loved working with the Netflix team on Safe, and seeing the fantastic audience response around the world," says Coben. "I'm thrilled to continue our relationship to create more original films and series with them on a global scale."