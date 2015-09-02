Netflix Hires Wolff to Produce Handler Show

Bill Wolff, who departed as executive producer of ABC’s struggling daytime talk show The View, quickly has a new job as executive producer of Chelsea Handler’s new series on Netflix.

The new show is set to premiere in 2016 and Netflix says it will feature an “updated format” and Handler’s unfiltered opinions on topic entertainment and cultural issues, plus guest interviews—fairly similar to the ground covered on The View.

Handler’s show will be available on-demand worldwide, making it hard to characterize as a late night or daytime program.

“Bill is the visionary we have been looking for to create a dynamic new format that’s global, informative and entertaining,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “He brings new creativity and fresh conversations to the talk show format that the on-demand generation and Chelsea’s audience will care about.”

Wolff was with the View for one season. The year was rocky as it followed the retirement of creator Barbara Walters and turnover in nearly all of the panelist chairs. The show lost about an million viewers over the course of the year.

Previously, Wolff was VP of primetime programming at MSNBC where he executive produced The Rachel Maddow show. He began his career at ESPN.

“I could not be more thrilled to join Netflix and Chelsea Handler in transforming what we know to be the talk show,” said Wolff. “Viewers love Chelsea and her ability to go to a place and ask the questions no one else will. I can’t wait to work with these pioneers in the business to entertain and educate audiences around the world.”