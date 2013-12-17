Netflix Hires Comedy Exec Jane Wiseman

Jane Wiseman has joined Netflix as a senior executive of original programming, the company announced Monday.

Wiseman, who comes to Netflix from New Girl producer Chernin Entertainment, will report to Netflix VP of Original Content Cindy Holland and work alongside fellow senior executives Peter Friedlander and Nina Wolarsky.

At Chernin, she served as senior VP of comedy.

Prior to Chernin, Wiseman spent six years at NBC and Universal Television, working in comedy programming and overseeing development of Parks and Recreation, Community, Up All Night, and Whitney.

Wiseman's previous stints include roles at Fox, Warner Bros. TV, and 20th TV. While at Fox, she helped develop Arrested Development.