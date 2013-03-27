Netflix Greenlights 'Sense8' From Wachowskis
Netflix has picked up Georgeville Television's Sense8,
the new sci-fi drama project from Andy and Lana Wachowski, and veteran showrunner
J. Michael Straczynski.
The streaming service will debut the 10-episode first season
in late 2014. Netflix describes the series as "a gripping global tale of
minds linked and souls hunted."
"Andy and Lana Wachowski and Joe Straczynski are among
the most imaginative writers and gifted visual storytellers of our time,"
said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "Their incredible
creations are favorites of Netflix members globally and we can't wait to bring Sense8 to
life."
The Wachowski siblings are best known for directing The
Matrix trilogy and more recently, Cloud Atlas. Sense8 marks their
first television project.
Sense8 is being produced by Georgeville Television, in
association with Studio JMS. Marc Rosen, Motion Picture Capital's Leon Clarance
and producer Deepak Nayar will serve as executive producers. Sense8 is
Georgeville Television's second TV series in development, joining the upcoming
NBC pirate drama Crossbones.
