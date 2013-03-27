Netflix Greenlights 'Sense8' From Wachowskis

Netflix has picked up Georgeville Television's Sense8,

the new sci-fi drama project from Andy and Lana Wachowski, and veteran showrunner

J. Michael Straczynski.





The streaming service will debut the 10-episode first season

in late 2014. Netflix describes the series as "a gripping global tale of

minds linked and souls hunted."





"Andy and Lana Wachowski and Joe Straczynski are among

the most imaginative writers and gifted visual storytellers of our time,"

said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "Their incredible

creations are favorites of Netflix members globally and we can't wait to bring Sense8 to

life."





The Wachowski siblings are best known for directing The

Matrix trilogy and more recently, Cloud Atlas. Sense8 marks their

first television project.



Sense8 is being produced by Georgeville Television, in

association with Studio JMS. Marc Rosen, Motion Picture Capital's Leon Clarance

and producer Deepak Nayar will serve as executive producers. Sense8 is

Georgeville Television's second TV series in development, joining the upcoming

NBC pirate drama Crossbones.