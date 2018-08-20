Netflix Greenlights Renee Zellweger Series ‘What/If’

Netflix has committed to the series What/If, which it calls a “social thriller” that stars Renee Zellweger. Netflix is on board for ten 60-minute episodes.

The drama looks at the ripple effects of “what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things,” according to Netflix. Each season depicts a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and shows how a single decision can change the trajectory of an entire life.

Zellweger’s film credits include Jerry Maguire, Chicago and the Bridget Jones movies.

Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment are producing in association with Warner Bros. Television

Mike Kelley is the showrunner, and is executive producing along with Melissa Loy of Page Fright, Alex Gartner and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment, and Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke of Compari Entertainment.