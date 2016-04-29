Netflix Greenlights ‘Punisher’ Series

Netflix is moving ahead with a series dedicated to Marvel character The Punisher, according to a social media post. A tweet from @Netflix said, “The Punisher is back. Locked and loaded,” with a video teaser announcing an original series from Marvel TV.

Jon Bernthal plays The Punisher in Netflix series Daredevil, and will star in the spinoff as the army veteran vigilante, whose street name is Frank Castle. Bernthal tweeted, “He's back… Can't tell you how much it means to me.”

Steven Lightfoot will be showrunner, according to Entertainment Weekly, which noted that The Punisher will represent the sixth series that Marvel and Netflix partner on. Besides Daredevil, the list includes The Defenders and Jessica Jones.