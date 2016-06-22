Netflix Greenlights Cameron Dallas Reality Show

Netflix is partnering with performer and social media personality Cameron Dallas on an unscripted original series in which Dallas and his friends and family plot the next stages of his career. Dallas is 21 and made his name on the short video platform Vine. According to Netflix, “It’s not all selfies and Vine videos as the series explores the stark contrast between his very public online persona and who he is in his personal life.”

It’s a fairly notable venture for Netflix as competitors such as YouTube Red build a deep connection with popular video creators and their legions of fans.

The untitled project is executive produced by Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth of Magical Elves and Brillstein Entertainment Partners Ben Curtis, Sanford Wernick and Jon Liebman. Dallas and Bart Bordelon are also executive producers.

Dallas has close to 7.6 million Twitter followers and over 13 million on Instagram. He is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Adam Kaller.