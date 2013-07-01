Netflix Grabs Fox's 'New Girl'

Netflix has acquired

Twentieth Century Fox Television's New Girl in a multiyear, exclusive

VOD agreement, the company announced Monday.





The first season of

the Fox comedy starring Zooey Deschanel is available for members to stream

instantly starting July 1, with subsequent seasons coming to Netflix after

their broadcast seasons.





"New Girl

has proven to be the biggest breakout sitcom hit of the season and we are

thrilled to be able offer it so quickly to our U.S. subscribers," said

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "We know our members love

comedies and that they'll enjoy watching all the current and future episodes of

New Girl whenever and wherever they want."





Entering its third

season this fall, New Girl averaged a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 4

million viewers on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in its second season. It will get the

coveted post-Super Bowl slot during Fox's broadcast of the game in 2014.