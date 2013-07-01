Netflix Grabs Fox's 'New Girl'
Netflix has acquired
Twentieth Century Fox Television's New Girl in a multiyear, exclusive
VOD agreement, the company announced Monday.
The first season of
the Fox comedy starring Zooey Deschanel is available for members to stream
instantly starting July 1, with subsequent seasons coming to Netflix after
their broadcast seasons.
"New Girl
has proven to be the biggest breakout sitcom hit of the season and we are
thrilled to be able offer it so quickly to our U.S. subscribers," said
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "We know our members love
comedies and that they'll enjoy watching all the current and future episodes of
New Girl whenever and wherever they want."
Entering its third
season this fall, New Girl averaged a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 4
million viewers on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in its second season. It will get the
coveted post-Super Bowl slot during Fox's broadcast of the game in 2014.
