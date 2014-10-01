Netflix Goes Ape Over New King Kong Animated Series

Netflix has commissioned a new animated series based on the iconic movie monster King Kong.

The series, Kong – King of the Apes, will be developed by Netflix and 41 Entertainment, and it focuses on the giant ape as he tries to stop an army of super powered robotic dinosaurs in the year 2050, said network officials.

The series, produced by Avi Arad (Spider-Man) will launch in 2016 with a feature film followed by 12 half-hour episodes.

