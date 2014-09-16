Netflix Gives Two Season Order to Apatow Comedy

Netflix announced Tuesday it has made a two-season order for Judd Apatow comedy Love. The first season will be 10 episodes and debut in 2016, while the second will bow the following year with 12 episodes.

The half-hour comedy will take a look at modern relationships and stars Paul Rust (I Love You, Beth Cooper) and Gillian Jacobs (Community).

“Judd Apatow has a unique comedic voice that manages to be delightful, insightful, and shockingly frank—often at the same time,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Together with Paul and Lesley [Arfin], he’s bringing a whole new level of agony and ecstasy to this modern day comedy of manners.”

The series is produced by Apatow Productions and Legendary Television. Apatow, Rust and Lesley Arfin created and wrote the series, with Brent Forrester executive producing.

“I am so excited to get to work with Paul and Lesley on this project,” said Apatow. “Netflix has been supportive in ways I couldn’t create in my wildest fever dreams.”