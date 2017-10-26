Netflix, Facebook, NBCU, CBS Execs Join NATPE Board

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has elected four new members to its board.



Cindy Holland, Netflix vice president of original content; Pearlena Igbokwe, Universal Television president; Mina Lefevre, Facebook head of development; and Sharon Vuong, CBS senior vice president, were each appointed to two-year terms, NATPE chair Andy Kaplan and president/CEO JP Bommel announced Thursday (Oct. 26).



"We are delighted to welcome such a diverse group of leaders who are helping to redefine today's changing television landscape," said Kaplan, who is also president of Sony Pictures Television. "At NATPE, we strive to represent the future of the industry and are gratified that our board is comprised of executives at the center of these evolutionary shifts."



NATPE also announced the formation of a new NXTGN (Next Gen) Advisory Board, populated by a group of top executives across digital media with the mission to identify new trends in the media and entertainment content industry. The group will focus on the emergence of new platforms and business models in TV, OTT, digital, mobile, gaming, AR, VR and AI, NATPE said.



The NXTGN Advisory Board's inaugural members are:



* Eric Berger, EVP, Digital, Sony Pictures Television Networks & GM, Crackle

* Nick Buzzell, CEO, NBTV Studios (Chair)

* Susan Brooks, Founder & Owner, Forefront Media Strategies

* Dan Donahue, COO, All3Media America

* Peter Levin, President of Interactive Ventures & Games, Lionsgate

* Jay Levine, EVP, Warner Bros. Digital Networks

* Peter Naylor, SVP, Advertising Sales, Hulu

* Kate Robinson, SVP, Business Development, Bustle

* Vivian Yin, CEO, FremantleMedia China



