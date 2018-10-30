Netflix Explores Nixon-Johnny Cash Relationship in Documentary

ReMastered: Tricky Dick and the Man in Black, a Netflix documentary about the relationship between Johnny Cash and Richard Nixon, will premiere on the streaming service Nov. 2. Barbara Kopple directs.

Country star Cash played for Republican dignitaries in the White House’s East Room. Nixon and his handlers thought they had a key asset in Cash, but the singer “had seen too much, and met too many people in pain, to not sing truth to power in a concert that became his defining moment,” said Netflix.

ReMastered is a documentary series on Netflix that “investigates high-profile events affecting some of the most legendary names in music, presenting groundbreaking discoveries and insights beyond what’s been previously reported,” said Netflix.

Bob Marley and Sam Cooke are among those who have been featured.

Triage Entertainment and All Rise Films produce the series, which is created by Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist. The two are executive producers with Irving Azoff and Stu Schreiberg.