Netflix Expands Streaming Deal With Hasbro

Netflix has added two new Hasbro titles -- Littlest Pet Shop and Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters -- to

its kids programming library, the companies announced Thursday.

U.S. members have access to Kaijudo now and to Pet Shop

this summer, with the shows becoming available in Canada later this year.

The deal expands Netflix's exclusive streaming deal with

Hasbro Studios to five titles, joining My

Little Pony Friendship is Magic, Transformers Prime and Transformers Rescue Bots. New seasons of

each of the shows premiere on Netflix one month after their finale on The Hub

Network.

Children's programming is very popular on the subscription

service, with Netflix members streaming more than 2 billion hours of kids

content in 2012.