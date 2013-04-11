Netflix Expands Streaming Deal With Hasbro
Netflix has added two new Hasbro titles -- Littlest Pet Shop and Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters -- to
its kids programming library, the companies announced Thursday.
U.S. members have access to Kaijudo now and to Pet Shop
this summer, with the shows becoming available in Canada later this year.
The deal expands Netflix's exclusive streaming deal with
Hasbro Studios to five titles, joining My
Little Pony Friendship is Magic, Transformers Prime and Transformers Rescue Bots. New seasons of
each of the shows premiere on Netflix one month after their finale on The Hub
Network.
Children's programming is very popular on the subscription
service, with Netflix members streaming more than 2 billion hours of kids
content in 2012.
