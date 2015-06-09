Netflix Expands Spanish Programming Selections

Netflix said it is expanding the amount of Spanish-language programming available to U.S. subscribers beginning this month.

The streaming video provider will be launching an original Spanish-language series—Club de Cuervos—on August 7.

Netflix is also offering more Hispanic titles, including series, telenovelas, comedies, documentaries, movies and kids shows, with expanded partnerships with broadcasters including Univision, UniMas and Telemundo.

“Generations have loved shows like El Chavo and we are confident that they will enjoy recent titles like La Dictadura Perfecta as well as the latest addition to our originals slate, Club de Cuervos,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “We’re thrilled to be working with Univision and Telemundo as well as a range of amazing Latin American content creators to enrich our Hispanic content mix in the U.S., allowing families to watch some of their favorite shows together when and how they want.”