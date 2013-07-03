Netflix Expands Programming Agreement With PBS
Netflix has expanded its multiyear licensing agreement with
PBS Distribution for its members in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Wednesday.
Starting this fall, members will have SVOD access to all
seasons of U.K. murder mystery drama The Bletchley Circle and in 2014
Netflix will be the exclusive SVOD home of the PBS Kids preschool series Super
Why!
Netflix will also add children's series Wild Kratts,
Cailou and Arthur, Ken Burns documentaries including Prohibition
and Central Park Five, and past seasons of nonfiction series Nova
and Secrets of the Dead.
The PBS deal follows Netflix's acquisitionof the Fox comedy New Girl earlier this week.
