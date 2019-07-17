Netflix Edits Suicide Out of ‘13 Reasons Why’

Netflix has deleted a graphic scene depicting suicide from the first season of teen drama 13 Reasons Why. The scene, in the final episode of the first season, showed main character Hannah cutting her wrists in a bathtub. It now shows Hannah looking in the bathroom mirror. Moments later, her parents enter the bathroom and find her body.

The first season premiered in March 2017. Season three starts later this summer.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help--often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement. “As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate about the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers of 13 Reasons Why to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

After season one debuted, Netflix formed an advisory team of people working in suicide prevention to discuss the show, reported the New York Times.

“No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other,” said Yorkey in a statement. “We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”