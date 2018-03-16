Netflix Documentary Series ‘Bobby Kennedy for President’ Premieres April 27

Bobby Kennedy For President, an original documentary series from Netflix, premieres on the streaming service April 27. Dawn Porter directed the film, which marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s presidential run. Kennedy declared his candidacy for president on March 16, 1968, the U.S. Senate Caucus Room.



There are four parts in the series.

Executive produced by Porter and Laura Michalchyshyn, former Sundance Channel general manager, and produced by RadicalMedia, Trilogy Films and LooksFilm, the series utilizes rare archival footage along with new interviews with those who knew Kennedy well, including Harry Belafonte, Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Neil Gallagher.

“I am honored that Netflix entrusted me with a story of this scale,” said Porter. “Bobby Kennedy remains one of the most important and influential figures in American political history, and we all felt that there was no better time to study his life and legacy. We take care to closely examine his transformation from law-and-order leader to a trailblazer with a progressive focus on civil rights and social justice in a tumultuous time for the country. I gravitate to making films that shed a light on truth and justice, and RFK’s story inspires me personally, and has helped me grow as a filmmaker and a citizen.”

Kennedy was assassinated on June 6, 1968, at age 42. His brother John was elected president in 1960 and was assassinated in 1963.

Other executive producers on the film are Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Jon Kamen for RadicalMedia, and Nestan Behrans and Gunnar Deddio for LooksFilm. Ben Cotner, Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura executive produce for Netflix.