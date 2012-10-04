Netflix to Debut 'House of Cards' Feb. 1

Netflix's original series House of Cards will debut its entire 13-episode first season on the streaming service Feb. 1.



Executive produced by David Fincher and starring Kevin Spacey, the drama is based on the BBC series of the same name, which "slithers beneath the curtain and through the back halls of greed, sex, love and corruption in modern Washington D.C." House of Cards is also executive produced by Beau Willimon, Joshua Donen, Eric Roth, Spacey, Dana Brunetti, Andrew Davies, Michael Dobbs and John Melfi. The one-hour drama is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

All 13 episodes will be available to subscribers in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Latin America and Scandinavia.



"In offering the entire season at once, Netflix is giving viewers complete control over how and when they watch the show," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix.

The drama's second season is due to begin production in spring 2013.