Netflix Cuts Deal for Showtime's 'Dexter'

Netflix and CBS Corp. have reached a content licensing agreement for Showtime's Dexter, the two companies announced Monday.

The deal will make all eight seasons of the Showtime drama available to U.S. subscribers beginning Thursday. The first four seasons will be available on Halloween night, while seasons 5-8 will be available in January.

"We're thrilled to have Dexter, one of Showtime's highest-rated shows on Netflix, and so quickly after it completed its record-breaking run," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix. "This is one of the great serialized dramas of the past decade and we know our members will enjoy discovering or reliving the twisted world of Dexter Morgan anywhere and anytime they want."

The Showtime flagship drama recently completed its eight-year run on Sept. 22.