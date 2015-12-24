Netflix CEO’s Salary Gets Lowered Again

Reed Hastings, CEO of fast growing streaming video giant Netflix, will work for a lower salary again in 2016, but he’s be eligible for a bigger stock option allowance.

According to an SEC filing, Hastings’ salary for 2016 will be $900,000, down from $1 million in 2015 and $3 million in 2014. Hastings will be eligible for $19.05 million in stock options in 2016, up from $13.7 million in 2015 and $3 million in 2014.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer will get a salary of $1 million, with a stock option allowance of $11.8 million and a target bonus of $4 million. His salary is unchanged from a year ago. His options are up from $9.6 million in 2015 and the bonus target increased from $2 million.

For 2016, CFO David Wells’ salary will be $2.4 million, chief product officer Neil Hunt’s salary will be $1 million and chief streaming and partnerships officer Greg Peters’ s salary will be $1 million.