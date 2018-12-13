Netflix Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Taylor Swift

Netflix will stream the final show of the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift’s 'Reputation' Stadium Tour on New Year’s Eve. The concert film “features pyro, fireworks, multiple stages and of course, a 63-foot cobra named Karyn,” according to Netflix.

The stream goes live at 12:01 PT on Dec. 31st. Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX are special guests.

Swift’s “Reputation” album, which came out in November 2017, was nominated for a Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award.

Swift’s tour has set the record for highest-grossing U.S. tour, according to Swift’s website, booking $266.1 million.

Netflix calls the Swift program “the best New Year’s Eve plans ever.”

In terms of other musical performance programming, Netflix premieres Springsteen on Broadway, featuring Bruce Springsteen at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York, Dec. 15.