Netflix Cancels Skate Drama ‘Spinning Out’

Skating drama Spinning Out will not see a season two on Netflix. The series launched Jan. 1. “A figure skating Olympic hopeful struggles to balance, love, family and fragile mental health as her dream of winning takes a dizzying hold,” goes the Netflix description.

Samantha Stratton created the show, about a high-level ice skater. Stratton was a competitive skater before shifting to television production. She executive produced, along with Lara Olsen, and Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold and Matt Schwartz of Safehouse Pictures.

Netflix produced the show and Kaya Scodelario starred as skater Kat Baker. Also in the cast were January Jones, Willow Shields, Will Kemp and Roderick Cohen. Jones, who played Betty Draper on Mad Men, played Kat’s mother.

Emma Roberts was cast in the lead role, but departed the series late in 2018 due to a scheduling conflict.

There were 10 episodes.