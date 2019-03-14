Netflix Cancels ‘One Day at a Time’

Netflix has cancelled the comedy One Day at a Time, which ends at three seasons. Netflix called it a “very difficult decision.”

Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce created the series and were showrunners, and Norman Lear an executive producer. Michael Garcia and Brent Miller also executive produce.

Lear had developed the original One Day at a Time, which had nine seasons on CBS. Netflix called its version a “reimagining.” It followed three generations of a Cuban-American family getting through life. “A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the ‘help’ of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidant. Through a contemporary lens, One Day at a Time offers a glimpse at what life looks like, in good times and bad -- and how those around you somehow make it all worthwhile,” said Netflix.

The cast included Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz.

“The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season,” said Netflix.

Netflix thanked Lear on Twitter, and Calderon Kellett and Royce “for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way.”